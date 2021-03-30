Two men found dead in nearby houses, police investigate possible link

A man was stabbed to death at a Beverly Grove home late Monday afternoon and a second man believed to be linked to the killing was later found dead a few houses away, authorities said.

Police responded to a home on the 6600 block of Maryland Drive around 4:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department officer Rosario Cervantes. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene at around 5:30 p.m..

A few hours later, as police officers were searching the area, a man’s body was discovered at a nearby property on the next block, police and fire officials said.

Police officials would not confirm that the two deaths were connected or provide details about how the second body was discovered, saying the investigation is ongoing.

ABC7 reported that officers surrounded the residence and attempted to persuade the man to surrender. And Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said firefighters who were called to the scene had to wait to enter the second home until police determined it was safe.

“My understanding is we were on standby as LAPD had a suspect somewhere and it was not safe yet,” Prange said.

Firefighters later entered the property and declared the other man dead, Prange said.

The names of the two men have not yet been released, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.