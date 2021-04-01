Love and evictions in Echo Park, the border crisis and spring training’s return. 34 photos from March 2021

March ran the gamut of coverage for our photographers. We documented the immigration crisis on the southern border as migrants seeking better lives crossed the Rio Grande. We witnessed a wedding in the backdrop of the city’s efforts to evict a homeless encampment from Echo Park and the passing of the new stimulus package. With expanded access to vaccinations for COVID-19, we saw California begin to take its first significant steps toward reopening as high school baseball and football opened new seasons.

This is March 2021, as seen by the Los Angeles Times’ photojournalists.

Migrants are smuggled across the Rio Grande on their way to seek asylum in the United States. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Carlos, 5, from El Salvador is placed on the rocks by a smuggler as his father Eddy, 25, gets out of the raft after crossing the Rio Grande. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the National Guard walk through a security fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol on March 4 in Washington. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the Senate side of the Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

One year into the pandemic, registered nurses Fernando Fernandez, left, and respiratory therapist Mustapha Wali take COVID-19 patient Eufemia Sanchez, 61, to the garden at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Monserat Ramos, 3, watches her grandparents get vaccinated at a clinic run by MLK Community Healthcare in South Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch from the outfield as an Angels pitcher warms up in the bullpen during a spring training game against the Reds in Goodyear, Az. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Manoa Mancini, 16, of Placentia holds his brother, Kingston, 3, while getting a close look at a sea turtle at the newly reopened Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Author and restaurateur Eddie Huang, whose life was adapted into the sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” made his directorial debut with “Boogie,” the tale of a Chinese American hoop star with NBA dreams. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Police respond to the scene of a multiple shooting in Orange. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Deputy Thomas Albanese of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, who was killed Feb. 25 in a motorcycle accident in Lakewood, during his funeral in Diamond Bar. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Santiago Canyon resident Rich Pfeiffer retrieves belongings from his car after it was washed down the street along with two other vehicles during heavy rain. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Marimar, a transgender woman infected with the coronavirus, does her makeup at her home in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Los Alamitos football players hit the field for their first game of the season. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian Eric Andre, whose prank film “Bad Trip” debuted in March, at his home in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Espadero with Sunrise Window Cleaning uses a special extension wand to clean the metal of Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Cold, gusty winds raise clouds of dust in Long Beach ahead of a storm. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A CHP officer looks inside a mangled SUV that was carrying 25 people when it collided with a big rig, killing 13 on Highway 115 near the border in Holtville, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Activist Hugo Castro places crosses at the scene of the fatal SUV crash near the border.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A driver at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, the only California State Park where vehicles may be driven on the beach. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Movie-goers spread out with COVID-19 safety precautions in effect at El Capitan Theatre’s reopening, which featured Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Actress and writer Justine Batemen promotes “Violet,” her directorial debut. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless couple gets married at the Echo Park encampment. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A protester sets up a tent at Santa Ynez Street and Glendale Avenue as LAPD officers stand guard near Echo Park. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Intensivist Dr. Leo Shum in the ICU at Adventist Health Glendale. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Tomasz Zielinski of Altadena and his daughters Lilyann, 6, left, and Selahann, 4, leap into a snow bank off Highway 2 in Wrightwood. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rim of the World High School football players walk to the practice field after a snowstorm in Rimforest. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Alhambra High School senior Kellen Gewecke watches a lecture during one of his online classes in his room in San Gabriel, Calif.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Nutella pizza from Stoney Slice in downtown Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Portrait of Kashka Hopkinson, owner of Stoney Slice, holding his custom black pizza boxes in downtown Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Musician Dua Lipa in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Longtime server Dante DeLa Rosa at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)