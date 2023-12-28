Advertisement
California

2023 pictures of the year

By Times Photography Staff
Moments are often described as fleeting. But through the work of photojournalists, they can become indelible. Such moments were captured by Los Angeles Times photographers in 2023.

In California this year, the news was often dominated by jaw-dropping weather — roiling floodwaters, impenetrable snow, even a hurricane. There was plenty of conflict too — shootings and protests at home — and another bloody war abroad.

But 2023 brought lighter moments as well, showcasing L.A. in all its variety: glittery Taylor Swift fans, a chef making Oaxacan tamales in Koreatown, a guy biking through Griffith Park while being trailed by his pet hyacinth macaws.

The world of sports brought us joy and anguish (think Dodgers in the playoffs). And there was one unblemished moment, when Laker LeBron James set a record for the ages.

A person lights a candle during a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of the mass shooting

California

2023, the year in photos: Strikes, floods, fire and war

Floodwaters in California, debate on Capitol Hill, strikes that paralyzed Hollywood, war in the Middle East: Times staff photographers documented a turbulent year.

Dec. 27, 2023

LeBron James celebrates after a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader

Sports

Photos: The biggest L.A. sports moments in 2023

Yes, it's a cliche — the agony and ecstasy of sport. But it also captures so much of the Los Angeles sporting scene in 2023.

Dec. 24, 2023

Inglewood, CA - August 07: Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Photos: Times features photographers' favorite moments in 2023

2023 feature photos of the year, through the lens of Times staff photographers.
California
Times Photography Staff

