2023 pictures of the year

Moments are often described as fleeting. But through the work of photojournalists, they can become indelible. Such moments were captured by Los Angeles Times photographers in 2023.

In California this year, the news was often dominated by jaw-dropping weather — roiling floodwaters, impenetrable snow, even a hurricane. There was plenty of conflict too — shootings and protests at home — and another bloody war abroad.

But 2023 brought lighter moments as well, showcasing L.A. in all its variety: glittery Taylor Swift fans, a chef making Oaxacan tamales in Koreatown, a guy biking through Griffith Park while being trailed by his pet hyacinth macaws.

The world of sports brought us joy and anguish (think Dodgers in the playoffs). And there was one unblemished moment, when Laker LeBron James set a record for the ages.

