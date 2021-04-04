After a year of loss, L.A.'s Black churches celebrate their second pandemic Easter

On Easter Sunday, Denice Daye listened to her pastor’s voice booming from a computer.

She was alone in her View Park living room. Her fellow worshippers were isolated in their homes as well.

Instead of being onstage with the church choir, she listened to herself sing in a pre-recorded performance.

But none of that prevented her from dressing up, in a soft peach blouse and black pants. She adorned the room with tulips and candles.

Daye, a 69-year-old hairdresser, has been a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hyde Park, a predominantly Black church, for 25 years.

Denice Daye reads a bit before the start of Easter service at Grace United Methodist Church in Hyde Park. She and her grandson Donte Murray joined the service online. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In addition to singing in the choir, she is on the worship committee and plans events.

This was her second Zoom Easter, after a year of Sunday Zoom services. Sometimes, she gets “sick of those little squares.”

But, she said, God does not need the four walls of a church to make his presence known.

“That’s one thing that I have learned, just to appreciate the space that is and know that God is everywhere,” Daye said. “And we can worship him in whatever situation we find ourselves.”

From living rooms to parking lots to chapels with masked, socially distanced worshippers, Southern California’s Black churches celebrated their second pandemic Easter on Sunday after a year of hardship and loss.

With indoor services permitted at 25% capacity, pastors wrestled with whether to ditch Zoom and invite their flock to worship in person.

Most concluded the time was not ripe. Coronavirus cases were down, and vaccinations were up, but they did not feel safe courting a disease that has killed a disproportionate number of Black people.

Nor would pews that were only a quarter full be quite the same on a holiday that usually draws crowds — including those who do not normally go to church — decked out in elaborate hats and colorful pastels, to be uplifted by Christ’s resurrection message and also to see and be seen, in a tradition centuries old.

The absence of full-blown in-person church services for a second year in a row was an added blow for a Black community that has lost fellow worshippers, family members and revered religious leaders to the coronavirus. Businesses and livelihoods have been lost too.

A few churches opted for small in-person services, adhering to safety protocols, because face-to-face contact was so vital, especially for older members.

Like Daye, other worshippers across the region made the best of it, finding ways to inject holiday joy into their small gatherings or solo Zoom viewings. Some were dressed to the nines, singing and clapping up a storm. Others found spirituality through yoga.

Denice Daye and her grandson Donte Murray participated in a digital Easter service on Sunday. Last Easter, online services were new and a little awkward, but the View Park resident said she was prepared. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The theme of resurrection was especially resonant this year, with a return to normal life possibly on the horizon as the country slowly beats back the virus.

On Sunday morning, Pastor Fred Price Jr. looked out over the empty pews of his South Los Angeles megachurch, then retreated to a smaller room to deliver his Easter sermon via livestream on the church website and other platforms.

Pastor Fred Price Jr. looks out over the empty pews of Crenshaw Christian Center in South L.A. before leading an Easter service via livestream. Sunday’s service was different: His father, Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, died in February from COVID-19. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The FaithDome at Crenshaw Christian Center seats more than 10,000 people, and at least that many were listening to Price from their homes. Choir members sang from the bookshop, separated by clear plastic dividers to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

There was something else profoundly different about this year. Price’s father, church founder Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, died of COVID-19 in February. His mother fell ill from the virus but recovered.

The losses of the past year, capped by the loss of one of his parents, have sharpened his empathy, he said.

“So, to then be put in the same position as people that I ministered to and counsel in those moments was very sobering,” he said. “And it was a classic case of, ‘Physician, heal thyself.’"

Charles Martin joins his sister Jenise Martin, from left, mother Jennifer Lyles and grandmother Carolyn Gray for an in-person Easter service at New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Even if the virus numbers continue to improve, Price does not anticipate holding in-person services until the summer at the earliest.

Price received the COVID-19 vaccine last week. Like many Black Americans, he was initially suspicious of the shot because of a history of Black people being used in medical experiments.

But as friends and family, including close friends who are doctors, got vaccinated, he overcame his hesitancy. Crenshaw Christian Center has been a coronavirus testing site and now a vaccination site.

Price is now sharing his experience with his congregation and “encouraging them not to be afraid.”

Julie Landry, 74, was listening to Price from her Las Vegas home. She stuck with Crenshaw Christian after her move five years ago, so livestreamed services are nothing new for her.

This Easter, watching from her couch, the homemaker opted to dress casually instead of donning one of the “outlandish” church hats for which she is known. During communion, she tore off pieces of bread and drank red wine from a small shot glass.

At L.A. High Memorial Park in Mid-Wilshire, more than 200 people, mostly Black or brown, gathered outdoors for an unconventional Easter celebration centered around yoga.

At L.A. High Memorial Park in Mid-Wilshire, more than 200 people gathered outdoors for an unconventional Easter celebration centered around yoga. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The free yoga class, called BreatheGood, has been offered in the park since June, courtesy of WalkGoodLA, a nonprofit social justice organization formed by three Mid-City residents following the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, by a white man in Georgia.

“We’re going to bring you to church today!” said lead yoga instructor Marley Ralph, who founded WalkGoodLA with her cousins Etienne and Ivy Coco Maurice to prioritize healing through wellness.

Ralph’s aunt, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, opened the gathering with a message about getting along, the meaning of Resurrection Sunday and being grateful.

A DJ played modern gospel, reggae and soul music, sequenced to the yoga poses. The session also included a guided meditation and sound bath.

BreatheGood was an alternative for those who would typically attend Easter services at their family churches. Without in-person services, they opted for the spirituality of yoga in the park.

Ivy Coco Maurice helps lead a yoga gathering Sunday at L.A. High Memorial Park. She co-founded WalkGoodLA, a nonprofit social justice organization formed after Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting in Georgia last year. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“I do miss being with my church family, but obviously that wasn’t possible because of COVID-19,” Etienne Maurice said.

Tatiana Roache, 27, was among those who would have been in church on a normal Easter Sunday.

“I loved it because it felt like a New Age way to do church,” the North Hollywood resident said. “Because church is always about communion and a group of people coming together and worshipping … It definitely still felt like [church].”

The yoga gathering was like church in another way too.

“We’re going to bring you to church today!” said lead yoga instructor Marley Ralph, who founded WalkGoodLA with her cousins Etienne, right, and Ivy Coco Maurice to prioritize healing through wellness. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“This is still church, so please donate,” Ralph said after the session ended.

For many large churches, holding indoor services at 25% capacity was simply unworkable, safety concerns aside.

With infrequent worshippers joining regular congregants, Pastor Michael J.T. Fisher would have had to conduct more services than the four packed gatherings he leads on a typical Easter.

“I would literally have to do a marathon to accommodate the amount of people who would come, so it just wasn’t feasible physically or logically for us to open up,” said Fisher, who leads Greater Zion Church Family in Compton.

Some churches found other solutions.

First African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest Black church in L.A., held a parking lot Easter service.

Pastor William Epps at Second Baptist Church broadcast his sermon on the radio before hosting an Easter play on Zoom with church members.

New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist in Willowbrook was one of the few Black churches that welcomed a limited number of in-person worshippers on Easter Sunday.

The service was capped at a snappy 90 minutes for 58 church members who sat in chairs spread out across a multipurpose room instead of in pews.

A few others gathered in the church’s youth center, while others watched a livestream from home.

A church minister worships during Easter service at New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Everyone wore masks as worshippers sat in chairs spread out across a multipurpose room instead of in pews. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Everyone wore masks, and most opted for muted clothing, with no fancy hats in sight.

Ushers greeted congregants and passed out programs as usual. They took temperatures and checked names against a list of those who had reserved a seat.

Pastor Sonja Dawson said she carefully weighed the risks and benefits of a small in-person service.

The previous Sunday, when the church’s leadership and senior members attended in person, some older congregants said they feared they would die before getting a chance to return to the church.

“Because he got up, we can get up,” Dawson shouted at the climax of her Easter sermon. “Even in our communities — making sure everyone is protected from this deadly virus — because he got up, we can get up.”

Jenise Martin fell asleep during the in-person Easter service at New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Elroy Webb, chairman of the deacon board for 40 years, said there is no substitute for gathering with his peers.

“I was just thrilled to see my church family,” Webb said. “Online and TV are good, but ain’t nothing like this atmosphere, the warmness.”