Traffic affected in Beverly Hills as police negotiate with driver from pursuit

Traffic along multiple blocks in Beverly Hills is jammed as police try to negotiate with the driver of a vehicle that had led officers on a pursuit.

Lt. Max Subin, a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department, said the driver of a car that was stolen in Beverly Hills had been pursued by the police before crashing into another vehicle.

He said that a SWAT team is negotiating with the suspect to exit the car and that parts of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive are closed because of the police activity.