Traffic affected in Beverly Hills as police negotiate with driver from pursuit
Traffic along multiple blocks in Beverly Hills is jammed as police try to negotiate with the driver of a vehicle that had led officers on a pursuit.
Lt. Max Subin, a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department, said the driver of a car that was stolen in Beverly Hills had been pursued by the police before crashing into another vehicle.
He said that a SWAT team is negotiating with the suspect to exit the car and that parts of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive are closed because of the police activity.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.