Son arrested after mother’s body found in Huntington Park dumpster

Authorities have arrested the son of a woman whose body was found in a dumpster in Huntington Park, authorities said Tuesday.

The dead woman, identified by the Los Angeles County coroner as 66-year-old Teresa Pasillas Iniguez, was found at 6:30 a.m. Monday in a trash bin in the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before. It was not immediately clear how or where the woman died.

The female relative who reported Iniguez missing around 10:30 p.m. Sunday also told authorities that her car was stolen at the time, officials said.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century station responded Sunday night and found what appeared to be foul play at the scene.

The following morning, the missing vehicle was found in Rosemead, officials said. Iniguez’s son, whom authorities have not identified, was detained as part of the investigation and later arrested in connection with his mother’s death.