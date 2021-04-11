Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Three injured in explosion at North Hollywood home

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in debris and took a man who suffered from burns to a hospital after an explosion in North Hollywood on Sunday night.
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Three people were injured when an explosion rocked a home in North Hollywood late Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion at the single-story home in the 12700 block of West Archwood Street about 9:30 p.m. However, firefighters shut off a gas leak officials said was detectable in the air.

Seven people were in the home when the blast occurred. One of them had to be pulled from the debris by firefighters, officials said.

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with burn injuries. A 46-year-old man was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third man suffered minor injuries in the explosion, but declined to be taken to a hospital, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

A 65-year-old woman and three children who were in the home were not injured. The explosion severely damaged the home and leveled the garage, Stewart said.

