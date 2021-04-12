Boy and two others are killed in South L.A. when car slams into bank building

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in a car crash late Sunday when the vehicle they were traveling in slammed into a brick building in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

First responders arrived about 10 minutes before midnight at Central and Florence avenues, where a black 2007 Toyota sedan was crushed against a Wells Fargo bank building. California Highway Patrol officers found three people dead and two others injured, according to a department news release.

The Toyota was headed east on Florence Avenue “at an unsafe speed” when the driver lost control and struck a Jeep, CHP officials said.

“The force of this impact caused [the Jeep] to be pushed forward and collide with the back of [a Honda],” the release said.

After the collision, the Toyota spun out of control and struck a building and then a pole, according to the release.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Two other passengers were declared dead in the back of the car. The driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old Hawthorne man, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center with moderate injuries, authorities said.

The three killed in the crash were a 23-year-old man from Camarillo, a 21-year-old man from Chino Hills and a 14-year-old boy from Los Angeles, officials said in the release.

A 28-year-old Los Angeles woman who was in the Jeep was also taken to a hospital with injuries described as minor.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, CHP Sgt. Simeon Yarbrough said.