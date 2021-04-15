Ex-husband stabs woman to death in Santa Clarita home, authorities say

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a brutal stabbing that left one woman dead in Santa Clarita early Thursday.

When Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the home in the 22800 block of Fir Court in Santa Clarita around 5:10 a.m., they found the woman with stab wounds clinging to life.

“Prior to dying, she identified her estranged husband ... as the person who stabbed her,” Lt. Barry Hall told ABC-TV Channel 7.

James Mathew Dorsey, 41, of Washington was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Clarita. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Homicide detectives say that James Mathew Dorsey, 41, of Washington, fled the scene after killing the woman. Dorsey is the woman’s ex-husband, according to sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Meza, a spokesman for the department.

“We don’t know if he forced his way into the house or she allowed him inside,” Meza said.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating Dorsey, whom they described as “armed and dangerous.” No one should try to approach him, however; just call 911, authorities warned. Dorsey left the scene in a white Chevy Malibu sedan with the California license plate 7ALF904, according to sheriff’s department officials.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a department news release.