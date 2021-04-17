Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Hundreds gather in Hollywood for overnight march and candlelight vigil against police brutality

By Andrew J. Campa
Francine Orr
Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday night in Hollywood for an overnight march and candlelight vigil against police brutality.

The demonstration began at 8 p.m. at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street and appeared to be mostly peaceful. Dozens of Los Angeles police officers in riot gear patrolled the crowded boulevard on foot, but there were no signs of violence.

Participants said the event was intended to honor the victims of two recent fatal shootings by police:Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.; and Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago.

The shootings have prompted demonstrations around the country, including one in Sacramento Saturday night.

A related march in Oakland on Friday night began calmly but resulted in some protesters setting fires, breaking windows and throwing bottles and other objects at police, authorities said. One officer suffered an injury from being struck in the head, and a community member was assaulted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Francine Orr has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was as a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. Orr has focused on public health and poverty issues in Africa, India and the United States. In Los Angeles, she has concentrated on the growing homeless crisis since 2005. Orr received the coveted 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger for an outstanding example of in-depth, human interest reporting from Columbia Journalism School. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, honors from Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Center for Public Integrity’s Daniel Pearl Award, Pictures of the Year International, National Press Photographers Assn., Society of Newspaper Design, Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service, Harry Chapin Award, Los Angeles Press Club, National Headliner Award, Sidney Hillman Award, Press Photographers of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times Editorial Awards and she was part of the 72nd Emmy Award for Informational Series.

