Hundreds gather in Hollywood for overnight march and candlelight vigil against police brutality

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday night in Hollywood for an overnight march and candlelight vigil against police brutality.

The demonstration began at 8 p.m. at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street and appeared to be mostly peaceful. Dozens of Los Angeles police officers in riot gear patrolled the crowded boulevard on foot, but there were no signs of violence.

Participants said the event was intended to honor the victims of two recent fatal shootings by police:Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.; and Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago.

The shootings have prompted demonstrations around the country, including one in Sacramento Saturday night.

A related march in Oakland on Friday night began calmly but resulted in some protesters setting fires, breaking windows and throwing bottles and other objects at police, authorities said. One officer suffered an injury from being struck in the head, and a community member was assaulted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.