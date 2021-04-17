West Hollywood debuts pedestrian zone along Robertson Boulevard

West Hollywood will regularly shut down a portion of Robertson Boulevard to vehicle traffic starting Saturday to allow businesses to offer goods and services outdoors.

The move is an extension of the city’s temporary outdoor expansion permit program, which was launched in August when indoor operations were restricted due to the pandemic.

Robertson Boulevard south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Melrose Avenue will become a pedestrian zone each week between 6 p.m. Saturday and late Sunday night, the city said in a news release.

“Closing this highly trafficked and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a pedestrian-safe space that allows for appropriate social distancing as the Public Health Department eases capacity restrictions while still monitoring the spread of the virus,” West Hollywood Councilman John Erickson said in a statement.

Many cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, have taken steps to make it easier for restaurants and other establishments to use outdoor space in an attempt to keep the businesses afloat amid coronavirus restrictions.

West Hollywood’s temporary outdoor expansion permit program streamlines the approval process for restaurants, stores and personal care services to use sidewalks, parking spaces and parking lots for their operations. About 70 businesses in the city have been approved for the permits, according to its website.