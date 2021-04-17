Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

West Hollywood debuts pedestrian zone along Robertson Boulevard

People carry clusters of rainbow-colored balloons that spell out "pride" during the L.A. Pride parade.
The L.A. Pride parade drew thousands in West Hollywood in 2019. The parade closed part of Robertson Boulevard, which the city is now blocking off for a temporary pilot program.
(Ana Venegas/For The Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
West Hollywood will regularly shut down a portion of Robertson Boulevard to vehicle traffic starting Saturday to allow businesses to offer goods and services outdoors.

The move is an extension of the city’s temporary outdoor expansion permit program, which was launched in August when indoor operations were restricted due to the pandemic.

Robertson Boulevard south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Melrose Avenue will become a pedestrian zone each week between 6 p.m. Saturday and late Sunday night, the city said in a news release.

“Closing this highly trafficked and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a pedestrian-safe space that allows for appropriate social distancing as the Public Health Department eases capacity restrictions while still monitoring the spread of the virus,” West Hollywood Councilman John Erickson said in a statement.

Many cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, have taken steps to make it easier for restaurants and other establishments to use outdoor space in an attempt to keep the businesses afloat amid coronavirus restrictions.

West Hollywood’s temporary outdoor expansion permit program streamlines the approval process for restaurants, stores and personal care services to use sidewalks, parking spaces and parking lots for their operations. About 70 businesses in the city have been approved for the permits, according to its website.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

