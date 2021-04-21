Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. COVID-19 vaccine sites reopen after being closed ahead of Chauvin verdict

Cars line up at Dodger Stadium
Vehicles make their way through the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Feb. 25.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Laura J. Nelson
Share

COVID-19 vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles are back up and running after being temporarily shuttered in anticipation of potential demonstrations stemming from the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The locations that were closed as a “simple precaution” Tuesday afternoon — Cal State Los Angeles, Crenshaw Christian Center, Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, Lincoln Park, Los Angeles Southwest College, Pierce College, San Fernando Park and USC — will operate as usual Wednesday, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

City-run mobile vaccination clinics also will resume normal operations.

It’s unclear how many appointments were put off because of the pause — which went into effect before Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of a Black man, George Floyd.

Advertisement

However, the mayor’s office said that all postponed appointments have been rescheduled this week and that those affected should have already received a notification with their new appointment details.

Anyone who has not been rescheduled can email vaccine-la-support@carbonhealth.com or call (213) 634-3059.

Vaccination sites run by Los Angeles County — including the Pomona Fairplex, the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge and the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey — remained open Tuesday, according to a county public health spokesperson.

Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, covering transportation and mobility.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement