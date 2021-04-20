After tense wait, Los Angeles welcomes guilty verdicts in trial of Derek Chauvin

Sporadic celebrations broke out in and around Los Angeles on Tuesday shortly after the verdict was read in the case of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

The sound of a pot clanging in celebration could be heard ringing in the hills of Mt. Washington. On a hilly street in Silver Lake, a woman screamed, “Yes!” through an open window.

And in downtown Long Beach, cheers and the sound of honking cars greeted the conviction of Chauvin, a white former officer who was charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, a Black man.

“George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change,” Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter. “No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability. Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society.”

Advertisement

Others were more somber. Terrance Hawk, a 26-year-old barber at RVM Cutz in Mid-Wilshire, said he was glad but skeptical about what ultimately will happen to Chauvin.

“Justice is served on paper,” Hawk said. “He’s been convicted of killing George Floyd, but we’ll have to see what’s up with the sentencing, if he gets the sentence he deserves. I don’t think he’ll get life. I think he’ll have a chance to get out of jail one day.”

Chauvin, 45, could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Advertisement

Floyd died in May after Chauvin pinned his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for about 9½ minutes. The murder sparked widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice and prompted demands for wholesale changes in how police officers are trained and deployed and their departments funded.

Before the verdict was read, the mood across Los Angeles was tense.

The California National Guard mobilized 450 of its members in preparation for possible public response, and the Los Angeles Police Department had thousands of extra officers split over a morning and evening shift — with detectives and officers in administration also available to bolster patrol numbers.

Advertisement

As a precaution, L.A. officials closed nine city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and suspended 10 mobile clinics Tuesday afternoon, saying appointments would be rescheduled for later in the week.

Waiting for an order of almond croissants at a bakery in the Original Farmers Market, a woman stared nervously down at her iPhone. A live feed of NBC News was playing on the small screen in her hands, with an anchor vamping to fill air time as a weary nation waited for a decision.

“The verdict’s coming any minute,” she told the handful of people behind the counter.

For some, the case brought to mind Rodney King, a Black man who was savagely beaten by LAPD officers.

Advertisement

The four white officers on trial for beating King were acquitted in a Simi Valley courtroom on April 29, 1992. The verdict sparked five days of violent uprising in Los Angeles.

“You can feel the same kind of heaviness in the air, if you will,” Jonathan Molina, a 36-year-old chef, said as he waited for his shift to start.

He was just 8 years old and living in Anaheim when the Rodney King verdict was read. But sitting double-masked in his work uniform at a table in the Original Farmers Market, he felt the same palpable tension that filled the room watching the news with his parents in 1992.

“No matter what the outcome is there’ll be repercussions,” he said.