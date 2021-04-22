Here’s what it looks like inside a facility for unaccompanied migrant children

Federal officials on Thursday prepared to receive 150 migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center, one of several structures in California and other states being repurposed as temporary intake facilities to cope with an overflow of unaccompanied minors at the southern border.
Sleeping areas were set up inside the Convention Center’s exhibit halls, with rows of cots draped with white sheets and stacked with folded blankets and pillows, photos shot by a media pool photographer showed.
In a news release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said children would receive a medical checkup, clothing, toiletries and food upon arrival. The 1,000-bed facility will house girls under 17 and boys under 12.
