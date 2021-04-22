Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Here’s what it looks like inside a facility for unaccompanied migrant children

Mayor Robert Garcia speaks to officials in the recreation area that migrant children will have access to during a tour.
Mayor Robert Garcia speaks to officials in the recreation area that migrant children will have access to during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center on April 22, 2021 in in Long Beach, California. Migrant children found at the border without a parent were scheduled to be temporarily housed at the facility beginning today. Officials say the center can accommodate up to 1,000 children.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)
Share
By Robert St. John / Senior Photo Editor
Share

Federal officials on Thursday prepared to receive 150 migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center, one of several structures in California and other states being repurposed as temporary intake facilities to cope with an overflow of unaccompanied minors at the southern border.

Sleeping areas were set up inside the Convention Center’s exhibit halls, with rows of cots draped with white sheets and stacked with folded blankets and pillows, photos shot by a media pool photographer showed.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said children would receive a medical checkup, clothing, toiletries and food upon arrival. The 1,000-bed facility will house girls under 17 and boys under 12.

Mayor Robert Garcia speaks to officials in the recreation area that migrant children will have access to during a tour
Mayor Robert Garcia speaks to officials in the recreation area that migrant children will have access to during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center on April 22, 2021 in in Long Beach.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Recreational items that migrant children will have access to are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)
The living area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children is shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)
The welcoming area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children is shown during a tour.
The welcoming area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children is shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour.
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Getty Images)
Bonnie Preston, right, acting regional director of HHS’s Region 9, speaks with city officials during a tour.
Bonnie Preston, right, acting regional director of HHS’s Region 9, speaks with city officials during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour.
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

Advertisement
Mayor Robert Garcia shows the living area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children during a tour.
Mayor Robert Garcia shows the living area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour.
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

California
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times