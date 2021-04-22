Here’s what it looks like inside a facility for unaccompanied migrant children

Federal officials on Thursday prepared to receive 150 migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center, one of several structures in California and other states being repurposed as temporary intake facilities to cope with an overflow of unaccompanied minors at the southern border.

Sleeping areas were set up inside the Convention Center’s exhibit halls, with rows of cots draped with white sheets and stacked with folded blankets and pillows, photos shot by a media pool photographer showed.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said children would receive a medical checkup, clothing, toiletries and food upon arrival. The 1,000-bed facility will house girls under 17 and boys under 12.

Mayor Robert Garcia speaks to officials in the recreation area that migrant children will have access to during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center on April 22, 2021 in in Long Beach. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

Recreational items that migrant children will have access to are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

The living area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children is shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

The welcoming area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children is shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Getty Images)

Bonnie Preston, right, acting regional director of HHS’s Region 9, speaks with city officials during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)

Mayor Robert Garcia shows the living area set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center. (Brittany Murray / Pool Photo)