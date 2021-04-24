Armenian American activists welcome U.S. recognition of genocide but say fight isn’t over

Sophia Armen spent Friday night refreshing Twitter and Google, waiting to see when the alert would pop up announcing that President Biden had officially recognized the Armenian genocide. There was little sleep. But Saturday morning, after three generations’ worth of waiting, that moment finally arrived.

“It’s washing over me right now. I cried for a minute,” said Armen, 29, of Los Angeles. “I can’t even believe it right now.”

Sitting in her car, the jolt of excitement palpable in her voice, the community organizer said that formal recognition of the genocide is “a triumph by our people.”

When she first read the news, she said, the words that appeared in her mind were, “We did it.”

Advertisement

Biden’s declaration coincided with the day of remembrance for Armenian genocide victims, which U.S. presidents have acknowledged for decades. Still, they have until now avoided using the term “genocide” so as not to anger Turkey, an important ally.

The Armenian genocide of 1915 to 1918 claimed the lives of more than 1 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire, which became the modern republic of Turkey. The Turkish government disputes that a genocide took place.

“With this recognition today, the United States has said in no uncertain terms that it will no longer allow human rights to be treated as a commodity that can be bargained over with Turkey,” said Alex Galitsky, communications director for the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region.

Biden’s statement fulfilled a campaign promise and delivered on decades of hard-fought activism by Armenians around the world. Much of that movement has been centered in Southern California, home to America’s largest Armenian diaspora community and where genocide remembrance has long been a galvanizing force.

“I’m personally very overwhelmed,” Galitsky said. “This has been an effort that has spanned generations of tireless advocacy within our community, to see a just recognition and resolution of this atrocious crime against humanity. And in many ways, this is a long overdue recognition.”

The push for recognition of the genocide began in earnest in the 1980s, when the children of survivors established themselves in the U.S. Armenian Americans grew more politically active, contributing to political campaigns and organizing around the issue.

The diaspora has had a cautious outlook on promises made by presidents, watching for years as officials vowed to recognized the genocide only to back away at the last minute. There was great disappointment when President Obama, after pledging to recognize the genocide, ended up not taking that step.

Advertisement

Armen felt like she was having an out of body experience when she heard Saturday’s news, she said, and was nearly in disbelief.

“We have been let down so many times before. Our families have sat through so many April 24ths where our hopes are just shattered. What I want people to understand is that we did this,” said Armen, the descendant of Armenian genocide survivors.

“We fought for generations, decades, in this country. Every day in grassroots mobilizations, campaigns, marches, conversations and stories to get this win today, and there’s no possibility of this historic day without the compounded effort of generations of us in this country.”

Advertisement

Her words halted for a moment, catching on tears as she remembered the family members and survivors who did not live to see this day.

“I lived with my aunt who went through it and who told us about it growing up,” she said. “She passed away and I just wish she was here to hear about it.”

In a broader sense, Armen added, Biden’s move marks the “complete” recognition of the genocide.

“Genocide is about racism, and the lessons of the Armenian genocide are something that are ever relevant today,” she said. “This is one step on the route to justice. It’s not the end, it’s a beginning. What’s next is the struggle for reparations and for reckoning with this history within Turkey.”

Advertisement

An annual protest demanding that Turkey recognize the genocide was moving forward Saturday outside the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills.

“This unrepentant denial by Turkey of the genocide has led it to continue the perpetration of genocidal violence and persecution against the Armenian people as well as other ethnic and religious minorities in Turkey to this day,” Galitsky said.

The implications go far beyond Armenian communities, as the genocide provided a blueprint for other dictatorships around the world to commit human rights abuses with impunity, he said.

Advertisement

“This recognition is an important step because a genocide denied is a genocide encouraged,” he said. “If there isn’t a system through which our world leaders are able to hold to account countries for their perpetration of crimes against humanity, then how are we to prevent those crimes today?”

While recognition from the U.S. government is important, activists say it is only part of the community’s fight. Some have argued the case for obtaining reparations from Turkey, a shift that’s come as many survivors have died and their children have taken up the cause.

Armenians around the world hold deeds to homes and other properties in Turkey that they argue were stolen from them during the genocide. U.S. recognition of the genocide, some argue, would help survivors and their families to go after what they lost by adding pressure to the Turkish government to pay reparations and allowing survivors and their families to pursue legal action in courts.

“This is a historic moment,” said Gev Iskajyan, a board member of ANCA’s western region. “But this isn’t everything. It’s not justice. It’s not reparations, which are the ultimate goals of our cause. But it’s a fundamental step in that ladder to justice.”

Advertisement

He thought of his great-grandparents, whose photos still sit in his family’s home. This recognition, he said, represents 100 years of fighting. In his ancestors’ case, that meant literally taking up arms in their village during the genocide.

“We come here generation after generation. We fight in different ways,” he said. “Descendants have carried on the fight to make sure that survivors never will be forgotten.”

For years, he said, many thought their battle was a pursuit of a pipe dream. Today, he added, it is a moment of pride.

“Folks have been up since the break of dawn today trying to keep up with this news,” he said. “It’s not a validation of our history — we don’t need anybody to do that for us. But it’s an acknowledgement of our experience, of our family stories.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Lila Seidman contributed to this report.