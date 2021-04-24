Los Angeles police involved in fatal shooting in Hollywood area

Los Angeles police officers were involved in a fatal shooting in the Hollywood area on Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 2:35 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. She could not immediately provide details about what prompted the shooting.

A dispatcher in the LAPD’s Operations Center confirmed the shooting was fatal.

Video from the scene showed a white coroner’s tent set up beside an LAPD patrol car.

A portion of Sunset Boulevard was shut down during the investigation.