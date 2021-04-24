Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Los Angeles police involved in fatal shooting in Hollywood area

L.A. police officers were involved in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the Hollywood area, a spokesperson said.
By City News Service
Los Angeles police officers were involved in a fatal shooting in the Hollywood area on Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 2:35 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. She could not immediately provide details about what prompted the shooting.

A dispatcher in the LAPD’s Operations Center confirmed the shooting was fatal.

Video from the scene showed a white coroner’s tent set up beside an LAPD patrol car.

A portion of Sunset Boulevard was shut down during the investigation.

