Suspected DUI driver shot, killed by Southern California police on Thanksgiving Day

A man who was suspected to be driving under the influence was fatally shot by police officers Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to calls around 4:42 p.m. of a “possible DUI driver,” according to a news release from the Brea Police Department. The man was reportedly found after having driven his vehicle up against a wall near a freeway on Lambert Road and the 57 Freeway in Brea, a city north of Orange County.

Once officers arrived and surrounded the car, the driver allegedly drove the car into a police cruiser, according to ABC 7.

“Officers made contact with the driver. A short time later, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the news release said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The officers who arrived to the scene were reportedly unharmed, according to Fox LA.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office will conduct an investigation into the shooting, according to the release.