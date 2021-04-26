COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland to close Friday as theme park reopens

More than three months — and over 200,000 shots — later, the mass vaccination site at Disneyland Resort is set to close Friday, just as the Anaheim theme park reopens for visitors.

People scheduled to receive shots at the site will be able to continue through the end of this week, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced Friday. The agency estimates that 233,000 doses will have been administered at the theme park by the end of the week.

“On behalf of the HCA and the County of Orange, our sincerest thanks to the Disneyland Resort for being the first organization to offer their time, talents and property to launch and sustain our first super POD [point of dispensing],” said Dr. Clayton Chau, Health Care Agency director and county health officer, in a statement.

Residents needing an accessible drive-through option can schedule vaccinations at several other sites around the county, including Santa Ana College, Soka University in Aliso Viejo and the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. Another drive-through mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is expected to open Monday at the Great Park in Irvine.

Walk-up vaccinations continue at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University, the fairgrounds, Santa Ana College and mobile clinics.

For the past month, only second-dose shots have been scheduled at Disneyland, according to officials. All scheduled appointments should be completed by the end of Friday, county officials said.

The theme park is set to reopen Friday, with limited capacity and some restrictions on park attractions. The reopening comes after Disney executives, elected officials and business leaders in surrounding cities spent months urging state leadership to allow visitors to return to the park.

Downtown Disney is already welcoming customers, and the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa will begin allowing guests on Thursday, according to the company’s website.

The park will open at 25% capacity, according to state guidelines. Only Orange County residents will be allowed to visit outdoor attractions, and they must submit a California address and ZIP Code when buying tickets online. Certain ticket types — such as FastPass and Disney MaxPass — have been suspended. Character meet-and-greets, parades and nighttime spectaculars are also temporarily on hold, to avoid large gatherings of people.

“While it may be different from the last time you visited, together we can find new ways to create magical moments — and memories to treasure,” Disney’s website states.