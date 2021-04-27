San Marcos High School evacuated after report of bomb threat

San Marcos High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A school district spokeswoman said students and staffers were safe, and had been taken to a field far from the buildings of the school, on San Marcos Boulevard near Rancho Santa Fe Drive.

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted news of the evacuation and bomb threat about 1:20 p.m. About 15 minutes later, the department tweeted that roads were closed and traffic was being diverted, and advised people to avoid the area.

UPDATE 1:Road closures: West San Marcos Blvd (WSM) is closed between S. Rancho Santa Fe (RSF) and Discovery Street. Eastbound traffic on WSM is diverted either north or south on RSF. Westbound WSM is diverted south on Discovery Street. Unk when roads will reopen. Avoid the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2021

Advertisement

Students and staff have been evacuated away from the buildings and are safe. Please avoid the area around SMHS. — San Marcos USD (@SanMarcosUSD) April 27, 2021

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.