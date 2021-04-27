Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

San Marcos High School evacuated after report of bomb threat

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — 

San Marcos High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A school district spokeswoman said students and staffers were safe, and had been taken to a field far from the buildings of the school, on San Marcos Boulevard near Rancho Santa Fe Drive.

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted news of the evacuation and bomb threat about 1:20 p.m. About 15 minutes later, the department tweeted that roads were closed and traffic was being diverted, and advised people to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Teri Figueroa

