Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Three injured in stabbing in Vermont Square

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Three people were taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after reports of a stabbing in Vermont Square, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said officers responded to the 1000 block of West 43rd Street about 3:40 p.m.

One person was taken into custody, he said. The condition of the injured people is unknown.

Im said the motive behind the stabbing was under investigation.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement