Three injured in stabbing in Vermont Square
Three people were taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after reports of a stabbing in Vermont Square, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD spokesman Tony Im said officers responded to the 1000 block of West 43rd Street about 3:40 p.m.
One person was taken into custody, he said. The condition of the injured people is unknown.
Im said the motive behind the stabbing was under investigation.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.