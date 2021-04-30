Photos: Fires, heat wave and soaking up the sun — must be spring in SoCal

The high temperatures are being driven by a ridge over the area that is allowing a hot air mass from the south to move north. On Thursday, Woodland Hills reached 100 degrees. The previous record for the day was 101, set in 1959.
Already, small brush fires have broken out in the region, including a 28-acre blaze that prompted evacuations in Thousand Oaks on Thursday and a Castaic blaze that grew to 650 acres Wednesday.
