California

Photos: Fires, heat wave and soaking up the sun — must be spring in SoCal

Personal trainer Yonatan Mishan works out in the shade at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills as a spate of unseasonably warm weather continues with temperatures in some parts of the county expected to climb as high as 100 degrees.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
It’s hot out there.

The high temperatures are being driven by a ridge over the area that is allowing a hot air mass from the south to move north. On Thursday, Woodland Hills reached 100 degrees. The previous record for the day was 101, set in 1959.

Already, small brush fires have broken out in the region, including a 28-acre blaze that prompted evacuations in Thousand Oaks on Thursday and a Castaic blaze that grew to 650 acres Wednesday.

Malibu

Maria Shen, 63, who began surfing six years ago, stretches before paddling out for a morning session on the warm morning at Surfrider Beach in Malibu.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Carr finds some shade and catches a nap on the cargo rack of his van in the warm morning air at Surfrider Beach in Malibu.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Calabasas

Ellie Lambert, 30, finds the shade with the family dog Charlie at Juan Bautista de Anza Park in Calabasas. “As a sheltie, Scotland sheep dog, he’s not cut out for this heat,” Lambert said.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Almost 2-year-old Hudson Hodge finds the shade at Juan Bautista de Anza Park in Calabasas while playing with his grandmother Shirlie Bermann. “We came to play before it gets too hot,” Bermann said.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Patti Costello, 51, who has been mountain biking since she was a kid growing up in the West Hill area, wasn’t going to let a little heat stop her from cycling at Juan Bautista de Anza Park in Calabasas.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

North fire

The North fire in the Castaic and Valencia area quickly spread to at least 650 acres, triggering mandatory evacuation orders and road closures in the area on Wednesday.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Country fire

Los Angeles County firefighters Jordan Murren, left, and Tim Luna extinguish a hot spot during the Country fire burning above Country Valley Road in Westlake Village.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A pilot with the Ventura County Fire Department makes a water drop on the Country fire in Westlake Village.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California
