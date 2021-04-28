All evacuation orders lifted for brush fire in Castaic area

Officials have lifted all mandatory evacuation orders for the North fire in the Castaic area as firefighters have stopped its forward progress.

About 10 p.m., the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station said that the 650-acre brush fire was 25% contained. Officials had previously issued mandatory evacuations for residents north and west of West Hills Drive, north of Iron Village Drive, north and west of Tesoro del Valle Drive, and north of Copper Hill Drive. Residents on Rye Canyon Loop had been under voluntary evacuations.

Officials first responded to the fire on the 29000 block of the Old Road, north of the North County Correctional Facility, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. By about 8 p.m., it had grown to 650 acres.

According to the National Weather Service, L.A. and Ventura counties will see warm and dry conditions through Saturday with an increased potential for brush fires.