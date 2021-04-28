Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

All evacuation orders lifted for brush fire in Castaic area

Two firefighters stand facing a wall of flames in the distance
A fire in the Castaic and Valencia area quickly spread to 650 acres, triggering mandatory evacuation orders and road closures.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Officials have lifted all mandatory evacuation orders for the North fire in the Castaic area as firefighters have stopped its forward progress.

About 10 p.m., the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station said that the 650-acre brush fire was 25% contained. Officials had previously issued mandatory evacuations for residents north and west of West Hills Drive, north of Iron Village Drive, north and west of Tesoro del Valle Drive, and north of Copper Hill Drive. Residents on Rye Canyon Loop had been under voluntary evacuations.

Officials first responded to the fire on the 29000 block of the Old Road, north of the North County Correctional Facility, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. By about 8 p.m., it had grown to 650 acres.

According to the National Weather Service, L.A. and Ventura counties will see warm and dry conditions through Saturday with an increased potential for brush fires.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

