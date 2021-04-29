Thousand Oaks brush fire prompts evacuations

A brush fire in Thousand Oaks prompted the evacuation of residents Thursday afternoon.

Officials responded to the Country fire in the 500 block of Country Valley Road near Westlake Village about 3:20 p.m., Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath said. The fire is burning east of Westlake High School.

The fire is about 10 acres, and evacuations have been issued for residents on Country Valley Road and Via Colinas.

“We do have some light wind in the area, and very dry brush is helping the fire burn right now,” McGrath said.