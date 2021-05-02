L.A. County Library doubling number of reopenings

Avid readers, take heart: The L.A. County Library system will reopen an additional 30 branches for in-person services on May 10, doubling the number of locations to emerge after more than a year of pandemic-related shutdown.

The reopenings are based on “geographic location, building availability, and the ability to accommodate physical distance guidelines and public health protocols,” according to a news release that lists affected branches across the county.

“The Library has placed an emphasis on equity,” it said, “with special consideration for reopening libraries in underserved areas where residents prioritize in-person services.”

Libraries will be limited to 75% capacity and adhere to public health protocols, including maintaining six feet of physical distancing and requiring masks indoors. The 15 libraries that remain closed will reopen in a phased-in approach.

In-person customers will be able to browse collections and check out and return items, use public computers for up to one hour and have brief interactions with reference librarians.

Sidewalk service and book drops will still be available at participating libraries. Digital offerings including e-books, audiobooks, magazines and movies can be found at the L.A. County Library website, while program videos are available on the library YouTube channel.