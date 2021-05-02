Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Los Angeles County reports no new COVID-19 deaths

A woman in protective gear fills a syringe from a vial.
Student registered nurse Camille Endicio fills a syringe with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mobile clinic in Los Angeles on April 20.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County public health authorities on Sunday reported no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Although officials cautioned the figure was likely an undercount, as there are reporting delays on weekends, it still marked a bright spot, capping several months of progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

The county also reported 313 new cases of the virus. There were 390 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, a drop of about 16% from two weeks before.

L.A. County has recorded more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 23,915 residents have died from causes related to COVID-19, according to The Times’ independent tally.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 46.8% of L.A. County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 31.5% are fully vaccinated. Experts have credited a relative lack of vaccine hesitancy in California with helping to hold off another surge of infections, as has been seen in some other states.

Public health officials said Saturday that infections in L.A. County remained at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic. The average daily rate of positive cases among those tested was 0.7% over the past week, according to county data, and just 0.6% of the tests performed Saturday came back positive.

California

California’s secret weapon in COVID-19 success: We are not skeptical about the vaccine

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Student registered nurse Camille Endicio prepares Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination syringes as at a new, walk-up mobile COVID-19 clinic launched today to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities in Los Angeles. The walk-up clinic was presented by Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas in partnership with CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) and the Southern California Eye Institute (SCEI). The Mobile Vaccine Clinic at 1819 S. Western Avenue will be open every Tuesday starting April 20 through May 25 providing free vaccines to community members who are eligible per LA County Department of Public Health (LAC DPH) vaccine distribution guidelines as they partnered with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science to provide student volunteers for on-site registration allowing for walk-up appointments for community members and further ensuring vaccine access in our hardest-hit communities. Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

California’s secret weapon in COVID-19 success: We are not skeptical about the vaccine

The relative lack of reluctance has been a boon for the state’s inoculation campaign — though a Times analysis shows some conservative rural areas remain more disinclined to get the shots.

More Coverage

500 new coronavirus infections and 29 deaths in L.A. County
Smith: For some, J&J eroded trust in all vaccines. Can it be rebuilt?

The sustained declines come as L.A. County appears poised to move into the most lenient — or yellow tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening system, which will permit most businesses to operate indoors, with modifications. To qualify for the wider reopenings, the county must have an adjusted daily new case rate of fewer than 2 per 100,000 people.

According to state data released last week, the county’s rate of new coronavirus cases — adjusted based on the number of tests performed — had dropped to 1.9 per day per 100,000 people. Officials are expected to announce Tuesday whether the county has been able to maintain or drop below that rate for a second week, as required to move forward with a wider relaxation of rules.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement