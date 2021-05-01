Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. County reports 500 new coronavirus infections and 29 deaths as vaccinations build

A woman in a mask and gloves looks at a syringe
Student registered nurse Camille Endicio prepares Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination syringes at a new walk-up mobile clinic in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Kiera FeldmanStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County reported 500 new coronavirus infections and 29 deaths on Saturday, Department of Public Health officials announced.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23,918 people have died from COVID-19 across L.A. County, with infections totaling 1,233,488.

The news comes as infections in L.A. County remain at the lowest levels seen throughout the pandemic. The average daily test positivity rate was 0.7% over the past week, according to county data.

About 36% of Los Angeles County residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Department of Public Health data, and 54% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Advertisement

But racial disparities in vaccination remain pronounced in L.A. County. More than 50% of white and Asian American residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, but only 30% of Latino and Black residents in the same age group have.

Across California, more than 30 million vaccine doses have been administered, but demand may be dropping. Recent data indicate the state’s vaccination pace is starting to taper off, and experts predict we are not on track to achieve herd immunity.

However, Californians are far less vaccine hesitant than residents of other states, federal data suggest. Only 11% of Californians have said they will probably not or definitely not take the vaccine a lower rate than in all but four states: Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Hawaii.

“To those grieving the loss of a family member or friend, our hearts go out to you and we wish you peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director. “Getting vaccinated in L.A. County is easier and more accessible than ever before and we encourage everyone waiting to get vaccinated to take advantage of the opportunity as soon as possible.”

Walk-in vaccinations are available without appointments to anyone 16 and older at all L.A. County sites through next week.

California
Kiera Feldman

Kiera Feldman joined the Los Angeles Times as an investigative reporter in 2019. She came from ProPublica, where her reporting on New York City’s private trash industry exposed labor abuses and corruption, leading to a federal investigation and new city laws. She won the Livingston Award in 2015 for an investigation of college sexual assault mishandling. A longtime magazine journalist, before coming to the Times she reported for Harper’s, New Republic and elsewhere.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement