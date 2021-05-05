Wrong-way driver dies after colliding with ambulance on 118 Freeway in Moorpark

A driver died late Tuesday night after veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with an ambulance on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark, authorities said.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was driving a Saturn sedan westbound near Balcom Canyon Road when she suddenly turned into eastbound traffic, according to Ryan Ayers, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol.

An ambulance owned by American Medical Response slammed into the passenger side of the woman’s car around 10:20 p.m., according to Ayers.

Ayers called it a “violent collision.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the ambulance driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Speed likely played a role in the fatal outcome.

“Vehicles that are coming at each other that quickly — you’re doubling the collision speed,” Ayers said.

It’s not known what prompted the woman, who has not been identified, to turn into traffic, he added.