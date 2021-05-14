Photos of the first USC graduation ceremony at the Coliseum in 71 years

The field of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was filled with USC graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 on Friday as they participated in the first of USC’s 14 commencement ceremonies.

About 1,500 students celebrated their graduation Friday morning, and a total of 21,000 will take part in twice-daily commencement ceremonies over seven days. Students were spaced eight feet apart on the field, and spectators were distanced in the stands at the Coliseum, which last held a USC commencement ceremony in 1950.

Maria Zamora sanitizes chairs in the Coliseum before the commencement ceremony. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Empty chairs are at the ready in the Coliseum before the commencement ceremony. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roland Azerin, graduating with a master’s degree from the Keck School of Medicine, sits with the rest of his graduating class in the socially distanced setup. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A graduate on a video call with family and friends before the commencement ceremony. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Emily Hernandez, left, Gisela Gonzalez and Johanna De Silva, all graduating with master’s degrees in physician assistant practice, take a selfie. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Megan McDuffee, left, fixes the sash of Hayley Bry. Both are graduating with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Tianna Shaw-Wakeman, the first Black valedictorian in USC history, addresses fellow graduates. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Students were spaced eight feet apart on the field, and spectators were distanced in the stands. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Aleeson Eka, left, Josephine Nwokedi and Lawrence Rolle show off their dual diplomas as all are graduating with medical doctorates and master’s degrees from the Keck School of Medicine and the Marshall School of Business. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Jacqueline Chu, left, Marissa Kuo and Deborah Madelon, all graduating with master’s degrees in physician assistant practice, signal to family in the stands. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)