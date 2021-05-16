Palisades fire — 0% contained — forces Topanga Canyon residents to flee

Firefighters on Sunday continued to battle a fire threatening homes in Topanga Canyon, with officials hoping cooler, moist conditions can help.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Palisades fire was 0% contained and evacuations were in place for homes near Topanga Canyon Road. Firefighters on the ground and in the air continued to battle the blaze through the early morning hours.

Skies were cloudy, and there was some drizzle Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park — which ignited around 10 p.m. Friday — is still under investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A helicopter battles a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades area. Nearby residents were ordered to evacuate. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Fire personnel spotted a potential arson suspect early Saturday, but a search by the Sheriff’s Department didn’t find any suspects, Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

“Dozers are working to improve access for firefighters on the ground, but much of the area remains inaccessible. This is primarily an air-based operation, with both fixed wing and rotary working together,” Stewart added.

The residents ordered to evacuate Saturday night were those living east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Topanga Community Center and Viewridge Road, as well as those north of Entrada Road, south of Oakwood Drive and east of Henry Ridge Mountain Way.

Smoke billows above homes as a helicopter fights the blaze. The firefight was mainly air-based, authorities said. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed at Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive, the L.A. County Fire Department said.

A large-animal evacuation center is being set up at Pierce College in Woodland Hills. A small-animal shelter was set up at Agoura Animal Care Center.

City News Service contributed to this report.