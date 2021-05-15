Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Palisades fire near Topanga Canyon: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

Fire burns on a hill above homes.
The Palisades wildfire burns out of control Saturday in rugged terrain above Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
A fire that started Friday in Pacific Palisades flared up Saturday due to gusty winds and is threatening homes in Topanga Canyon. More than 700 acres have burned.

Authorities urge people to avoid the Topanga Canyon area.

Evacuation zones

• East of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Topanga Community Center and Viewridge Road in an unincorporated area.

• North of Entrada Road, south of Oakwood Drive and east of Henry Ridge Mountain Way in an unincorporated area.

• There were no evacuation orders for L.A. residents as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Shelters

A large-animal evacuation center is being set up at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

Road closures

Topanga Canyon Road between Mullholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway.

Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

