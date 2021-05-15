Palisades fire near Topanga Canyon: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

A fire that started Friday in Pacific Palisades flared up Saturday due to gusty winds and is threatening homes in Topanga Canyon. More than 700 acres have burned.

Authorities urge people to avoid the Topanga Canyon area.

Evacuation zones

• East of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Topanga Community Center and Viewridge Road in an unincorporated area.

• North of Entrada Road, south of Oakwood Drive and east of Henry Ridge Mountain Way in an unincorporated area.

• There were no evacuation orders for L.A. residents as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED* See attached images. If you live in Zone 4 or Zone 6 in Topanga (boxes outlined in blue) please evacuate. Also hard closure at Topanga/Mulholland and Topanga/PCH #PalisadesFire

#@LAFD @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/pXLaa66Y0h — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 16, 2021

Shelters

A large-animal evacuation center is being set up at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

Road closures

Topanga Canyon Road between Mullholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway.