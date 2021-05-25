Man killed, another injured in Lynwood shooting

One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Lynwood, authorities said.

About 6 p.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies assigned to Century Station responded to a shooting at a seafood restaurant in the 11100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lt. Derrick Alfred said. Deputies found shell casings at the scene but no victims of a shooting.

One minute later, a second shooting was reported near a liquor store a few blocks away on Imperial Highway. Deputies again found shell casings but no victims at the scene, Alfred said.

The deputies reviewed video footage that showed two men exit a white Chevrolet Tahoe and say something to a man standing on the other side of Imperial Highway, the lieutenant said. The man pulled out a handgun and fired across the street at the two men, who got back into the SUV and took off, Alfred said.

The Tahoe ended up in an alley near the rear entrance of a motel parking lot in the 10800 block of Atlantic Avenue. Deputies found one man behind the wheel of the Tahoe, whose engine was still running, and another man standing next to the car, Alfred said. Both men had been shot.

They were taken to a hospital, where one of them, described as a Latino man in his 40s, was pronounced dead. The other, a Latino man in his 20s, was being treated for wounds that as of Tuesday night did not appear to be life-threatening.

The three crime scenes — the seafood restaurant, the liquor store and the motel — were believed to be connected to the same series of shootings, Alfred said.

The man who opened fire on Imperial Highway was last seen running north, wearing black clothing, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact sheriff’s homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.