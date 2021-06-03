L.A. County mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to be replaced by smaller ones this month

Amid a decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Los Angeles County will soon close four large-scale vaccination sites and replace them with smaller ones, officials said Thursday.

On Monday, the county will close the Cal State Northridge site. People who received their first dose there have appointments to get their second dose at the nearby Balboa Sports Complex.

The county will be offering free transportation services to residents who need a ride to the complex; to use the service, call the county Department of Public Health at (833) 540-0473.

The vaccination sites at the Forum in Inglewood, Pomona Fairplex and the L.A. County Office of Education will close after June 13.

Advertisement

Starting June 15, officials said, residents can instead go to vaccination sites at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in South L.A., the Commerce Senior Citizens Center or the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex.

State and local officials have recently begun offering incentives for people to receive vaccines.

Last week, state officials announced the opportunity for 10 residents who have received at least one dose to win $1.5 million apiece, with the grand prize recipients chosen June 15. Those who have previously received their shots will be entered into the drawings automatically, and there is no need to register, according to state officials.

L.A. County officials have also announced incentives for those who are vaccinated at county-run sites and other sites participating in a sweepstakes program.

Starting Friday and until June 10, everyone 18 and older who receives their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment is eligible to win a pair of tickets to the L.A. Football Club soccer team or the L.A. Dodgers, health officials said.

“It is clear that we need to double-down on efforts to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine and build trust in COVID-19 vaccines,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “Our job is to continue to be transparent and honest as we share information on vaccine safety and efficacy.”