California

1,000-acre fire reported at Camp Pendleton, evacuations on base are underway

Camp Pendleton entrance
The main entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen in this file photo. A fire at the base Wednesday has grown to 1,000 acres.
(Associated Press )

25 Area, 26 Area and 27 Area all under evacuation, base officials said

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
CAMP PENDLETON —

A brush fire at Camp Pendleton exploded to 1,000 acres Wednesday, prompting mandatory evacuations, officials at the Marine Corps base said on their Facebook page.

The fire is east of the 33 Area, base officials said. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the 25 Area, 26 Area and 27 Area. The 25 Area includes Lake O’Neill Campground and the Wounded Warrior Battalion.

The evacuation center is at Paige Fieldhouse.

The North County Fire Protection District, located east of the base in the Fallbrook area, tweeted that there is no threat to its district.

Base officials said people can follow its Facebook page for updates.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

