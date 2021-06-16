Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Hiker dies on Pacific Crest Trail in Riverside County

Pacific Crest Trail marker
A woman died Wednesday while hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A woman died Wednesday while hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail near the community of Anza in Riverside County.

Officials responded to a call about a hiker who was possibly deceased shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deanna Pecoraro.

A helicopter was able to locate two hikers. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to a hospital.

Pecoraro said that there is an active investigation into the death of the hiker, but foul play is not suspected.

The hiker’s death came amidst a heat wave in Southern California. Temperatures in Anza reached above 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

