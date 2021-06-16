Hiker dies on Pacific Crest Trail in Riverside County
A woman died Wednesday while hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail near the community of Anza in Riverside County.
Officials responded to a call about a hiker who was possibly deceased shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deanna Pecoraro.
A helicopter was able to locate two hikers. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to a hospital.
Pecoraro said that there is an active investigation into the death of the hiker, but foul play is not suspected.
The hiker’s death came amidst a heat wave in Southern California. Temperatures in Anza reached above 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
