Man arrested in stabbing of Asian woman in San Francisco
San Francisco police arrested a man hours after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack.
Officers responding to a report about a stabbing found the woman with several wounds and treated her before medics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she is expected to survive, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Detectives found a knife near the crime scene and circulated a photo of the suspect to all police officers. Two hours later, officers arrested Daniel Cauich, 35.
Cauich, who has a long criminal history, was awaiting trial on burglary charges when a judge released him from jail last week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing court records.
He now faces charges including attempted homicide, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail.
Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack, police said.
