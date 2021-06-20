Burglar breaks into Bel-Air home, swims naked in pool and kills two parakeets

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after breaking into a Bel-Air home, swimming naked in the pool and killing the owner’s pet parakeets, according to police and home surveillance footage.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a burglary call in the 1000 block of Casiano Road, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

A homeowner had noticed a nude man in her backyard and alerted her husband, who was inside their home, Lopez said. After the husband confronted the intruder, who had entered the home and put on some of the man’s clothing, police were called. Officers found Paul K. Kiyan being detained by private security, Lopez said.

The homeowners told officers that Kiyan killed two of their pet parakeets, Lopez said.

“I saw what he did to them,” homeowner Mat Sabz told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “Like a serial killer, he said ‘Hi birdies,’ with a smile and put his hands in the cage and squeezed them, and then dropped them on the floor violently and then started stomping on them.”

Kiyan is being held at a Los Angeles County jail on a $50,000 bail.