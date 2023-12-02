Granada Hills homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect, police say

A Granada Hills man shot and killed a suspected burglar inside his home early Saturday morning, police said. The dead man, who was not immediately identified, was one of four people accused of breaking into a residence in the 11000 block of Swinton Avenue around 5 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects were armed or how they broke in. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Muniz, and the other three remain at large.

Neither the homeowner nor any of the other suspects were injured, Muniz said.

There were several other people in the home at the time of the incident, Muniz said. The homeowner was not identified.