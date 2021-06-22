Deputies respond to escaped cows in Pico Rivera residential neighborhood, kill 1

A small herd of cows somehow got loose and wandered into a residential Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

About 7:35 p.m., officials received reports of about 20 cows at Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tracy Koerner.

Media footage showed the cows calmly gathering about 9 p.m. in a cul-de-sac. A few appeared to be munching on a residence’s front lawn.

At one point during the night, Koerner said, the cows began to charge and one was fatally shot by law enforcement. He said he didn’t know what or whom they had been charging at and also did not have information about any people that had been injured in the incident.

At least seven deputy vehicles were parked in the cul-de-sac. Koerner said that deputies attempted to keep the cows together while waiting for the department’s mounted enforcement detail to arrive with horse trailers.

By about 9:50 p.m., most of the cows had been loaded onto two trailers.

But several managed to escape the deputies and continued their outing through the neighborhood.

“There’s still a few out and about,” said Koerner.

He said he could not provide information yet as to where the cows had escaped from.