Huntington Beach police confiscate $3.5 million in drugs; 2 arrested

Huntington Beach police have arrested two people suspected of drug trafficking and confiscated an estimated $3.5 million in drugs as part of a larger, ongoing investigation, authorities said.

The arrests are part of an investigation of a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico with pick-up operations in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the police department. The drugs were then shipped to New York, she said.

The arrests occurred between June 7 and 9 and the investigation is ongoing, Carey said. The suspects’ identifications are being withheld at this time.

The two suspects were arrested after law enforcement surveillance at multiple locations, officials said. One suspect was arrested in Compton and was found to be in possession of about two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said. The person was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to sell.

The second suspect was stopped in San Bernardino County with the help of California Highway Patrol officers and found to be in possession of about 138 kilograms of cocaine and heroin; 12 pounds of methamphetamine and over 1,000 fentanyl pills, officials said.

That person was arrested on suspicion of transporting and possessing narcotics with the intent to sell, authorities said.

Both people were booked in their respective counties of arrest, Carey said.

Nguyen writes for Times Community News.

