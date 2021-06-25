Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

LAPD investigating possible homicide in Venice Beach

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Officials have opened a homicide investigation after a man they described as possibly homeless was found dead in Venice Beach.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez said officials received a call around 3:20 p.m. Friday about a homicide at Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue. The responding officers found a man in a tent who was unresponsive and had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez said no other details were immediately available.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

