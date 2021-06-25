LAPD investigating possible homicide in Venice Beach

Officials have opened a homicide investigation after a man they described as possibly homeless was found dead in Venice Beach.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez said officials received a call around 3:20 p.m. Friday about a homicide at Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue. The responding officers found a man in a tent who was unresponsive and had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez said no other details were immediately available.