Three people wounded in drive-by shooting outside The Pike Outlets in downtown Long Beach
Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in downtown Long Beach outside The Pike Outlets, a popular waterfront restaurant and retail center, police said.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told the Long Beach Post. Two men and a 13-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting.
One of the victims was in critical condition, according to the Post.
The shooting occurred in front of a Hooters restaurant, with at least one bullet entering the building, Luna said.
Surveillance video helped police detain three people for questioning. No motive was given for the shooting.
News Alerts
Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.