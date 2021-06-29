Who zip tied a cat’s neck, leaving injuries so bad the animal had to be euthanized?

Someone put a zip tie around a cat’s neck and pulled it so tight that it left injuries severe enough that the cat had to be euthanized. The San Diego Humane Society wants to know who did it, and there is a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

People began reaching out to the Humane Society on May 29 to report seeing the Russian blue cat with the zip tie in the City Heights area, agency spokeswoman Kelli Schry said Tuesday.

The agency’s officers worked to capture the cat but it was unclear when or where they trapped him. Once staffers caught him and took him for treatment, they found the injuries from the zip tie were extensive, Schry said. The tie didn’t prevent him from eating, she said, but the rubbing and tightness left severe cuts. The decision was made to euthanize him.

“If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know,” Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley said in a statement. “We’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”

Advertisement

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and remain anonymous. To leave a tip online or via mobile app, go to sdcrimestoppers.org.

To report animal abuse or neglect to San Diego Humane Society, call (619) 299-7012, then press 1.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.