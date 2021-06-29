Advertisement
California

Who zip tied a cat’s neck, leaving injuries so bad the animal had to be euthanized?

Russian Blue cat with zip tie around its neck
San Diego Humane Society officials are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who put a zip tie around this cat’s neck.
(San Diego Humane Society)
By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO —

Someone put a zip tie around a cat’s neck and pulled it so tight that it left injuries severe enough that the cat had to be euthanized. The San Diego Humane Society wants to know who did it, and there is a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

People began reaching out to the Humane Society on May 29 to report seeing the Russian blue cat with the zip tie in the City Heights area, agency spokeswoman Kelli Schry said Tuesday.

The agency’s officers worked to capture the cat but it was unclear when or where they trapped him. Once staffers caught him and took him for treatment, they found the injuries from the zip tie were extensive, Schry said. The tie didn’t prevent him from eating, she said, but the rubbing and tightness left severe cuts. The decision was made to euthanize him.

“If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know,” Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley said in a statement. “We’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and remain anonymous. To leave a tip online or via mobile app, go to sdcrimestoppers.org.

To report animal abuse or neglect to San Diego Humane Society, call (619) 299-7012, then press 1.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

