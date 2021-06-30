Advertisement
Share
California

Hate crimes against Asians jumped 107% in California in ‘an epidemic of hate’

Rob Bonta gestures as he speaks at a podium.
California Assemblyman Rob Bonta, shown at a March news conference, says 2020 “wasn’t just about a deadly virus. It was about an epidemic of hate.”
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Anh DoStaff Writer 
Share

Hate crimes increased by 31% in California last year, with attacks against Asian Americans up by 107%, according to a report released Wednesday by the state attorney general’s office.

In March and April 2020, as stay-at-home orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic kicked in, anti-Asian hate crimes spiked, the report said.

There were 89 hate crimes reported against Asian Americans in California last year, compared with 43 in 2019.

A hate crime is defined as a criminal act motivated at least in part by a characteristic such as race, gender or religion.

Advertisement

Hate crimes against Black people constituted a majority of those reported last year and were up by 87%.

Last year “wasn’t just about a deadly virus. It was about an epidemic of hate,” Rob Bonta, the state’s first Filipino American attorney general, said at a news conference Wednesday in Oakland Chinatown.

Despite the huge increases last year, state Justice Department officials say that hate crimes are still likely underreported.

Carl Chan, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, called on the public to “please come forward.”

“Don’t be afraid. We have to be united,” he said.

California
Anh Do

Anh Do is a Metro reporter covering Asian American issues and general assignments. A second-generation journalist, she has worked at the Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times, Orange County Register and Nguoi Viet Daily News, the largest Vietnamese-language newspaper in the U.S.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement