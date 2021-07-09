Advertisement
Share
California

Heat wave spurs flex alert: What to know about this weekend’s weather

Customers cool off under a downtown mister in Palm Springs, where the temperature soared to 110 degrees.
Customers cool off under a downtown mister in Palm Springs, where the temperature soared to 110 degrees.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Share

Another heat wave is sweeping across Southern California this weekend, triggering a statewide flex alert and excessive heat warnings.

While flipping on the fan and pouring an iced drink, here’s what else to know about how to stay cool and safe during the withering weekend weather.

California

‘Heat waves are killers,’ and a scorching one is likely to hit California this weekend

CASTAIC, CA - JULY 08: Zachary Pruett, 10, catches wind with this umbrella as he was putting it away after he and his Mom Amanda Pruett, from Santa Clarita finish their morning at Castaic Lake Lagoon. The pair came to "Cool off before the sun becomes dangerous." Said Amanda. Temperatures began to soar Thursday morning as a new heatwave is predicted to bring dangerously hot weather to California's inland regions this week, with relentlessly high temperatures that continue to torment the west coast. Castaic Lake Lagoon is now open daily 10am to 6pm. Castaic Lake Lagoon on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Castaic, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

‘Heat waves are killers,’ and a scorching one is likely to hit California this weekend

Record temperatures are expected for the region. They could be deadly, and they are a clear impact of climate change, scientists say.

More Coverage

Heat wave spurs flex alert: What to know about this weekend’s weather

Advertisement

Excessive heat warnings

Much of Southern California will be blanketed until Monday morning by excessive heat warnings for dangerously hot temperatures, some as high as 120 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the areas likely to be hit hardest include the San Diego County deserts, the Coachella and Antelope valleys, interior San Luis Obispo County and the Cuyama Valley. Saturday will likely be the hottest day in this heat wave, forecasters said.

The Apple and Lucerne valleys could climb as high as 120 degrees by the weekend — potentially the hottest of the year so far.

And in Death Valley, the notoriously scorching desert, temperatures are expected to reach a blazing 130 degrees Sunday — tying a record for potentially the hottest on Earth in nearly a century.

The weather service also issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley as well as the Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, areas where temperatures could soar to 105 degrees.

Forecasters warn humidity is also expected to be low, around 10% to 13%. The combination of low humidity, high heat and gusty winds create an elevated fire risk.

The coastal parts of Southern California will predictably stay cooler, with temperatures likely below 80 degrees. But inland parts of Los Angeles County could push closer to 100 degrees, with desert temperatures likely to spike to 115.

California

Heat wave prompts California to issue flex alert to conserve power

CHATSWORTH, CA - JULY 08: Under cloudy skies Josh Puchalski, 20, with a couple of fellow UCLA student friends scrambles down a rock face while practicing their Bouldering skills at Stoney Point Park in Chatsworth before temperatures began to soar Thursday morning as a new heatwave is predicted to bring dangerously hot weather to California's inland regions this week, with relentlessly high temperatures that continue to torment the west coast. Stoney Point Park on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Chatsworth, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

Heat wave prompts California to issue flex alert to conserve power

Officials are calling on residents to cut back on their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday in order to ease the strain on the grid.

Advertisement

Flex alert

The California Independent System Operator, which controls the state’s power grid, has issued a new flex alert for Friday, asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity in the evening hours between 4 and 9 p.m., when power usage usually ramps up.

The grid operator issues a flex alert when extreme temperatures ramp up and it anticipates an energy shortfall.

To heed the flex alert, consumers should set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, turn off all unnecessary lights and avoid using major appliances such as dishwashers or laundry machines until after 10 p.m. The grid operator also encourages using fans and unplugging other electrical appliances.

California

Flex alerts: Ways to conserve power and stay cool

The thermometer

California

Flex alerts: Ways to conserve power and stay cool

Here are some ideas for reducing power usage and cooling down while California’s flex alert is in effect.

Advertisement

Staying cool

The weather service recommends people avoid doing strenuous activities outside and stay inside with air conditioning as much as possible. Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothing outside.

Officials warn that pets and small children should never be left unattended in vehicles, and residents should regularly check on neighbors and elderly people who may not have air conditioning.

Because of the evening flex alert, the grid operator recommends precooling the home by lowering the thermostat earlier in the day, close window coverings against the sun during the day and take advantage of solar powering appliances.

L.A. County Health Service suggests taking a couple of cool showers throughout the day and using sunscreen.

Advertisement

The county also offers several cooling centers, which can be found at lacounty.gov/heat.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement