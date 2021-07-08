Advertisement
California

Heat wave prompts California to issue flex alert to conserve power

High heat could strain power supplies in coming days, state grid managers say.
(Photo by Rob Nikolewski)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
The California Independent System Operator, which runs the electric grid for most of California, has issued a new flex alert for Friday, asking residents to conserve electricity as a heat wave sweeps the state.

Officials are calling on residents to cut back on their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in order to ease the strain on the grid during the evening, when there’s less or no solar energy available.

During the flex alert, CAISO is asking consumers to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, turn off all unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances such as dishwashers or laundry machines until after 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings across portions of Southern California, including the San Diego County deserts, Coachella Valley, Antelope Valley, interior San Luis Obispo County and the Cuyama Valley. Saturday will likely be the warmest day overall, forecasters said.

The Apple and Lucerne valleys are preparing for temperatures that could climb as high as 120 degrees by the weekend — potentially the hottest of the year so far.

Times reporter Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

