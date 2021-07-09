Photos: Heat wave brings scorching temperatures to Southern California

More triple-digit weather is on tap for parts of the Southern California going into the weekend.

The Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley are likely to see the highest temperatures from a high-pressure system. The state is urging energy conservation to prevent outages.

Here’s a look at some hot spots.

PALM SPRINGS

Customers cool off at a downtown restaurant mister in 110-degree temperatures in Palm Springs. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman walks her dog, which is wearing booties to protect its paws from the hot pavement, near downtown Palm Springs. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

MACARTHUR PARK

Professional opera singers Christina Stevens, Eli Zari, center, and Marco Antonio White perform at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. They were taking part in a program called Operas in the Parks, sponsored by the Rhodes Music Foundation. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Landon Victor, 3, of Long Beach, chases after pigeons while playing at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

CHATSWORTH

UCLA student Josh Puchalski practices his bouldering skills at Stoney Point Park in Chatsworth before temperatures began to soar. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

CASTIAC

Samuel Garcia, 12, collects shells in the sand for his sister Paola Garcia, 4, as the family from Palmdale tries to beat the heat at Castaic Lake Lagoon. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Zachary Pruett, 10, catches wind with his umbrella as he was trying to put it away at Castaic Lake Lagoon. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Ricardo De Alejandro, who said that he has been homeless for three years, relaxes in the shade provided by a tree, while sitting next to his truck stacked with his belongings, parked on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times