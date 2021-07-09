Photos: Heat wave brings scorching temperatures to Southern California

More triple-digit weather is on tap for parts of the Southern California going into the weekend.
The Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley are likely to see the highest temperatures from a high-pressure system. The state is urging energy conservation to prevent outages.
Here’s a look at some hot spots.
PALM SPRINGS
Record temperatures are expected for the region. They could be deadly, and they are a clear impact of climate change, scientists say.
MACARTHUR PARK
CHATSWORTH
Officials are calling on residents to cut back on their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday in order to ease the strain on the grid.
CASTIAC
NORTH HOLLYWOOD
News Alerts
Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.