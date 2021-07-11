How long will record-setting California heat wave last? Here is what you need to know

After a Saturday of blistering heat, California can expect more of the same Sunday and into the week.

Temperatures will hit the triple digits across inland Southern California as well as many desert areas and the Central Valley. Southland mountain areas could hit 100. The coast will remain cooler, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Looking ahead

The extreme heat will continue into at least Monday.



Excessive heat warnings remain in place throughout the state, including the Antelope, Coachella, Apple and Lucerne valleys, until 8 p.m. Monday.



Night and morning temperatures will remain high inland. “Overnight and morning low clouds will be confined to the coastal plains through at least Monday, then progress farther inland by mid to late week,” the National Weather Service said.



But Tuesday, conditions will change and a cooling trend will begin. Temperatures could drop to normal levels later in the week. “We do see a little break starting as early as Tuesday. But it’s still going to be hot,” said David Gomberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The Antelope Valley, for example, is expected to stay between 105 and 108 degrees.



Records set

Palm Springs and Borrego, which reached 120 and 118 degrees respectively, both broke records Saturday. Palmdale Regional Airport hit a new high for the day at 112 degrees and the Lancaster Airport tied its record of 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In Central California, the Paso Robles Airport tied its previous 1961 record of 114 by 3 p.m., officials said.

Northern California saw scorching temperatures as well, with Redding reaching 114 degrees and downtown Sacramento hitting 111 degrees.

Officials say more records are possible Sunday, especially in the Central Valley.

Staying cool

The weather service recommends people avoid doing strenuous activities outside and stay inside with air conditioning as much as possible. Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothing outside.

Officials warn that pets and small children should never be left unattended in vehicles, and residents should regularly check on neighbors and older people who may not have air conditioning.

Because of the evening flex alert, the grid operator recommends precooling the home by lowering the thermostat earlier in the day, closing window coverings against the sun during the day and taking advantage of solar powering appliances.

Los Angeles County Health Service suggests taking a couple of cool showers throughout the day and using sunscreen.

The county also offers several cooling centers, which can be found at lacounty.gov/heat.

Tips

To stay cool in the coming days, officials recommend the following:

Drink plenty of fluids.



Stay in air-conditioned rooms or shade as much as possible.



Do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Among other tips from the National Weather Service:

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.



Reschedule strenuous activities to cooler hours in the morning and evening.

Some general tips from county health officials: