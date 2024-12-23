Part of Santa Cruz pier collapses as coastal city gets pounded by high surf

Jan. 2024 photo of the Santa Cruz Wharf. A recent storm has collapsed a portion of the wharf into the water.

A portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed into the Pacific Ocean Monday after the coastal city was pounded Monday with dangerous high surf.

Two victims were rescued by lifeguards, and third one was able to get to safety on their own, city officials posted on Instagram.

Video from the northern California city showed a part of the pier floating in the water.

Advertisement

The incident occurred while the area was expected to see dangerous high surf along the beaches, including in Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

City officials had issued a warning to residents, telling them to expect hazardous conditions on the beaches, including strong rip currents and powerful waves that could “pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.”

By 1 p.m., city officials shut down all access to the wharf and pedestrian traffic was blocked due to the partial collapse.

Advertisement

High, strong breaking waves 30 to 40 feet high were expected to hit the shores of the area Monday, according to the National Weather Service. A High Surf Warning was expected to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with some waves reaching up to 60 feet in some areas.

The strong waves would be life-threatening conditions for swimmers and surfers in the area, officials said, and would submerge sand berms.

“Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches,” the warning read. “Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions.”

