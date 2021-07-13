Advertisement
California

Small plane crashes into home near Monterey airport, setting hillside ablaze

A house smolders atop a hill in Monterey County.
A house smolders atop a hill in Monterra Ranch, near Highway 68, after a plane crashed into the home.
(Monterey County Regional Fire Department)
By Melissa Hernandez
A small plane crashed Tuesday morning into a home near Monterey Regional Airport, authorities said.

The Monterey County Regional Fire District received calls of a plane crashing into a residence near California 68 in Monterey, said Dorothy Priolo, the fire department’s spokeswoman. The house caught fire, and the blaze spread to dense brush nearby.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Monterey Herald, and no one was inside the house at the time of the crash. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pilot was killed.

California
Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a Metro reporting intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering general assignments. Before coming to The Times, she was an investigative/enterprise reporter for Fresh Take Florida. Her other work can be found in the Associated Press, U.S. and World Report, Chicago Tribune and San Francisco Chronicle.

