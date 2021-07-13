Small plane crashes into home near Monterey airport, setting hillside ablaze

A small plane crashed Tuesday morning into a home near Monterey Regional Airport, authorities said.

The Monterey County Regional Fire District received calls of a plane crashing into a residence near California 68 in Monterey, said Dorothy Priolo, the fire department’s spokeswoman. The house caught fire, and the blaze spread to dense brush nearby.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Monterey Herald, and no one was inside the house at the time of the crash. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pilot was killed.