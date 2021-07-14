PHOTOS: Britney Spears’ supporters rally against conservatorship in L.A. and D.C.

A judge allowed Britney Spears to hire an attorney of her choosing at a hearing Wednesday in which she broke down in tears after describing the “cruelty” of her conservatorship.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on Spears’ father to immediately resign as her conservator.

“We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal,” Rosengart said outside the courthouse. “The question remains, why is he involved?”

A crowd of about 150 people supporting Britney Spears stands outside a downtown L.A. courthouse. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britney Spears supporters react to the news that the pop singer was granted permission by a judge to hire a lawyer of her choice in her conservatorship battle at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Protesters walk down steps at a #FreeBritney Rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse. The group is calling for an end to the 13-year conservatorship lead by the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who have control over her finances and business dealings. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

People drive past a Los Angeles courthouse holding signs and honking in support of Britney Spears. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

A supporter holds a flag at a #FreeBritney Rally. Planned co-conservator Bessemer Trust is petitioning the court to resign from its position after Britney Spears spoke out in court about the conservatorship. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Melanie Carlson, 39, of DC sits on steps leading to the Lincoln Memorial, as she and other supporters of pop star Britney Spears participate in a #FreeBritney rally. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to fans and supporters of Britney Spears gathered outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse during a scheduled hearing in the singer’s guardianship case. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

A crowd of about 150 people supporting Britney Spears. The singer’s personal and financial affairs have been monitored by a judge since early 2008, when she exhibited bizarre public behavior. Spears recently told a judge she wants the conservatorship ended. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)